SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s one of the best high school music programs in the state. And it’s no surprise that West Genesee graduates go on to top music colleges.

Carrie Lazarus updates us on two extraordinary talents: Olivia Frizzi and Sean Alvaro.

Olivia’s voice touches hearts wherever she goes…including Washington D.C. where she performed with the best high school singers in the country.

Olivia’s experience and talent got her into the musical theater program at SUNY Fredonia.

The other person we want to bring you up to speed with is Sean Alvaro.

He was the drum major in the marching band at West Genesee and plays piano and trombone.

He plans to follow in his parents’ footsteps and become a music teacher.

He currently attends Syracuse University and as a freshman at SU plays in the marching band, a jazz band, and the orchestra.