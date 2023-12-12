SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week’s Extraordinary Talent is being recognized for his music and community service.

The Jamesville-DeWitt junior is the first student to get the Tenacity in Tune award from Symphoria.

The talented musician started with piano and then decided to try the oboe. He liked how it sounded and played. Sam plays with the Symphoria Young Artists orchestra and is proud to be part of such a talented group.

Sam was inspired to build relationships with the refugee students in the orchestra by his father and uncle who came to the U.S. from South Korea when they were sixteen.

Sam Ahn says music helps him break down barriers and connect.