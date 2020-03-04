Extraordinary Talent: Sasha Lo

(WSYR-TV) — It started with piano.
It also depends on how Sasha is feeling. You can tell a lot about this 15-year-olds state of mind by the instrument he is playing.
With 3 instruments and different genres of music, Sasha has options.
The Extraordinary Talent Fund is helping Sasha take lessons with Peter Rovit, concert master of Symphoria.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App