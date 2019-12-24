Extraordinary Talent: Syracuse City Ballet

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It wouldn’t be Christmas without “The Nutcracker.”

They’re best known for “The Nutcracker” and the ballet school that trains these young dancers, but Syracuse City Ballet is now so much more.

For the first time in the ballet’s history, they have a professional program, with dancers from all over the world, including Brazil, Mexico, the Ukraine, and across the U.S.

The company raised money to hire the dancers who will perform and teach in the studio and in Syracuse Schools.

There are ten professional dancers, and the ballet master, who came here from a ballet company in Texas.

The company is rehearsing for “Dracula,” their first Syracuse performance.

Syracuse City Ballet is NewsChannel 9’s Extraordinary Talent of the Week.