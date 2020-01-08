Extraordinary Talent: Taylor Fryer

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — One of Taylor Fryer’s most prized possessions is his great grandfather’s trumpet. Pretty much everyone in Fryer’s family is a musician.

Playing with the Cicero-North Syracuse Northstars has been one of the highlights of Fryer’s musical experience.

One of the biggest challenges came last year, when he joined the Symphoria Youth Orchestra.

Fryer said, “It was really out of my comfort zone, you gotta play a little quieter than you’d normally think, and you’ve gotta be knowledgeable about everyone else’s part. It was such a different way of playing, but now it’s my favorite way of playing.”

Taylor’s favorite musical achievement was when he was one of five trumpet players accepted to the New York State Summer School of the Arts in 2019.

“I got to do lessons with Philadelphia orchestra members, I got to play alongside some of them, I got to play some of the best orchestral music ever played. It was phenomenal,” Fryer said.

The next stop for Taylor is college where he plans to study sound recording and technologies.

Fryer said, “It looks like something I want to do, it’s in the music field, I get to keep playing.”

Taylor Fryer is NewsChannel 9’s Extraordinary Talent of the Week.

