SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Teving Johnson inspired the Extraordinary Talent Fund more than a decade ago.

Carrie Lazarus has an update on Tevin with some exciting news.

Tevin taught himself to dance by watching “So You Think You Can Dance” He was so gifted that he was offered a full scholarship from the prestigious Alvin Ailey Dance Company.

But his family couldn’t afford for him to go.

The following summer the Extraordinary Talent fund was formed and sent Tevin to Alvin Ailey.

Tevin has used his talent and training to get into college and he’s been a professional dancer and choreographer in New York City ever since.

You can get an update on what Tevin has been up to by watching Carrie’s interview to the right of the title.