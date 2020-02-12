Grace Lesselroth: Extraordinary Talent

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Her older sisters played the flute, and that’s how Grace Lesselroth fell in love with the sound.

“When I’m playing a piece that I really love, it’s like I’m separated from what’s going outside of in my real life,” Lesselroth said. “It’s like, just me and my flute.”

Her sisters found other interests, but Lesselroth found her passion and last summer, she had the highlight of her music career when she auditioned for and was accepted to the New York State Summer School for the Arts and studied for a month with world-class orchestra musicians.

“The Philadelphia Orchestra, yeah, that was eye-opener. I was like, I actually get to work with them,” Lesselroth said.

Lesselroth is also very close with her tennis teammates at Westhill, where she plays first singles.

She’ll miss the team and she’ll miss playing in the Symphoria Youth Orchestra when she heads to college this fall to major in music education. Her goal is to someday teach at the college level.

“Music means so much to me. I don’t know where I’d be without it today,” Lesselroth said. “It gives me an opportunity to really escape from what’s going on and center myself and focus on making beautiful sounds.”

Click here to donate to the Carrie Lazarus Fund for Extraordinary Talent.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9