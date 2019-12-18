Joey Fiumano: Extraordinary Talent

CENTRAL SQUARE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — How’s this for a part time job? Central Square’s Joey Fiumano has been playing with DownBeat Percussion at Buffalo Bills home games all season. 

“We have a whole routine and all the fans in the crowd were going crazy, we do a routine right before the game starts so we get everybody hyped up and everything,” Fiumano said. “Everybody loves it that’s around it, they’re like ‘Why doesn’t the drum line play more?’ It’s really cool.”

When he heard the Symphoria Youth Orchestra was looking for a percussionist, Joey thought that sounded cool too. He’s one of the top players. 

A senior at Paul V. Moore high school, Joey is busy with college auditions. He wants to be a music teacher. 

“There’s something special about trying to get kids to do something and then once they do there’s this really cool moment and you’re like wow they did it,” Fiumano said. 

Joey Fiumano is our Extraordinary Talent of the Week.

