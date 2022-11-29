BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – In this edition of Extraordinary Talent of the Week, Carrie Lazurus introduces us to two siblings that have been dancing their way across the country!

The duo has endured endless hours practicing their skills at Tawn Marie’s Studio in Liverpool.

Although the sisters spend almost every minute together, it seems that their bond has only grown.

“Instead of being by myself, I have somebody to look up to. It’s fun to dance by yourself but it’s way more fun to dance with someone,” Alexa and Riley Mattoon said.

The two won their first national competition when they were just four and seven years old.

Due to their tireless training, the sisters have mastered the art of dance! From ballet to contemporary, there’s nothing in the world of dance that these sisters can’t tackle together.

The duo was able to ‘tap’ into those skills at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and while being part of the American Tap Team.

“When I’m on stage, I just like feel to the music, and when I get off, I just want to go back on I never want to stop,” said Riley.

Along with their astonishing achievements, the sisters have earned their spots on the United States Dance and Acro Teams!

Riley has also landed a spot on the cover of the popular magazine; Dance America.

If you would like to donate to Carrie’s fund to help extraordinary talent afford instruments and lessons, click here.