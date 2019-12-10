Nagi Aitbayeva: Extraordinary Talent

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — She is 11 years old. Nagi Aitbayeva has been playing ever since kindergarten when her grandmother gave her a violin back in her native country of Kazakhstan.

Two years ago, Aitbayeva’s life moved from Central Asia to Central New York. Her mom was accepted into a graduate program at Syracuse University. It was a huge adjustment. She barely spoke English, but it turned out that her violin was a huge help.

“As my teacher said, music is a language too,” Aitbayeva said. “Music, it’s the same language in all parts of the world, so I had some connection.”

Aitbayeva is one of the youngest members of the Symphoria youth orchestra. She is a sixth-grader at Ed Smith School in Syracuse. She just advanced to the next level of the orchestra.

“It’s a big honor and I’m really proud,” Aitbayeva sais.

Aitbayeva is also proud to be a speed skater. It keeps her busy, especially now that she’s

preparing for a music competition, and once again she’ll be the youngest musician.

“It’s certainly a big thing, so I will be a little nervous, but I will be very excited,” said Aitbayeva.

Click here to donate to the Carrie Lazarus Fund for Extraordinary Talent.