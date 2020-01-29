Olivia Walberger: Extraordinary Talent of the Week

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Olivia Walberger got a relatively late start in music. She didn’t pick up the violin until fourth grade.

“Nobody else in my family plays any instrument or anything. It’s just me,” Walberger said.

Walberger also plays piano and in the summer, she studies viola and cello, but her favorite is the violin.

Walberger is 15 now, a sophomore at Fayetteville-Manlius High School. She plays with the Symphoria Youth Orchestra, and just won the CNY Music Teachers Competition. She is also a visual artist. Her photographs and drawings are stunning

Walberger is getting ready to audition for prestigious summer music programs at Tanglewood and Interlochen. She wants to be a professional musician.

Click here to donate to the Carrie Lazarus Fund for Extraordinary Talent.