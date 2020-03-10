Syracuse Ballet: Extraordinary Talent

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s the last week of rehearsal for Syracuse City Ballet’s performance of “Cinderella.” When you’re this close, you get a real sense of the speed and stamina required for the leading role.

The balletmaster pushes Claire Rathbun to meet the challenge. She’s on stage the entire time.

“The past couple of weeks, we’ve been running the ballet, and I’m like I know what this feels like, I think I’m going to be able to do this,” Rathbun said.

Cinderella’s not the only one pushing the limits. The company dancers play the seasons delivering the gifts. Spring brings the ball gown. Summer carries the crown. Fall brings the pumpkin that becomes the coach. And winter brings the glass slippers.

There’s beauty and there’s humor. These are the stepsisters.

The audience can get in on the act, too, as magic wands will be for sale, so the kids can help the Fairy godmother make Cinderella’s dreams come true.

For tickets to the show, click here.

