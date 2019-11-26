Tawn Marie’s Dance Center: Extraordinary Talent

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This is not just another tap class at Tawn Marie’s Dance Center. These girls are rehearsing for their performance at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The nine girls from Central New York were chosen out of 250 dancers who auditioned.

More than 50 million people will be watching on television. That’s quite an audience for dancers who are just eight to 14 years old.

But some of the younger girls are on the USA dance team and just last month, they danced in front of 20,000 people at an NBA game at the Barclay’s Center.

Macy’s wants everything to be a surprise, so we can’t show you the actual dance or the costumes, but we do know there are 98 performers. They’ll walk the parades three-mile route and finish with their dance in front of the cameras at Macy’s.

