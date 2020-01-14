Where are they now? Dunham Hall: Extraordinary Talent

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We met Dunham Hall when he was a sophomore at Solvay High School. He’d just played at the Grand Ole Oprey. His talent was obvious, and so was his passion.

Now, just graduated from Ithaca College, Hall is back in Syracuse working days at a music store and his nights are for playing.

“I’m playing with about seven or eight different bands just in Syracuse,” Hall said. “I’m loving it, having a great time.”

And it shows. This is from the Great Salt City Blues concert. National recording artist Taz Cru was so impressed with Dunham, he invited him on tour this spring. It’s just another great opportunity for a guy from Syracuse who won’t forget the help he got from the Extraordinary Talent Fund.

“So the Extraordinary Fund helped me go to Skidmore College for this music camp,” Hall said. “It really solidified knowing that I wanted to play music.”

Hall credits his music teachers, John Spillet and Joe Riposo, with giving him a foundation. The rest will be up to him.

