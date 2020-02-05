Zane Carnes: Extraordinary Talent of the Week

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — We met Zane Carnes when he was a senior at Auburn High School.

Carnes is now a senior at Ithaca College, studying with some of the best young musicians in the country. Coming from Central New York turned out to be an advantage.

“I was really fortunate to come from a community that value the arts so strongly,” Carnes said. “I had great teachers and community members to propel me to were I am today.”

The Extraordinary TalentFfund was happy to be part of Carnes’ development. The summer before college, we helped him study with a world-renowned bass player at a program in Quebec.

“That experience would not have been possible without the Extraordinary Fund,” Carnes said. “The opportunity to study with someone like that who’s in his late 80s was really just an incredible experience that I will take with me for the rest of my musical career.”

Up next for Carnes is graduate school and then joining a professional orchestra.

“I think we talk about professions as what we want to do for a living, but I think the arts are something that keeps us alive,” Carnes said.

Click here to donate to the Carrie Lazarus Fund for Extraordinary Talent.