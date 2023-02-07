SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — She followed in her parent’s footsteps, first in playing an instrument, and then to the marching band at Cicero North Syracuse.

Carrie Lazarus introduces us to the high school junior who just helped make history.

It had been 35 years since the Northstars won the national championship field band competition.

Trumpeter Lydia Morris calls it one of the highlights of her life.

“I was Like cheering and hugging everybody so much I got my mouthpiece stuck in my trumpet and I had to go to the shop the next day to get it out,” said Morris.

Lydia says the experience made her want to become a music teacher.

“I’m really inspired by my high school band Karen Desmond shout out to her,” said Morris.

Lydia also plays in the Symphoria young artists orchestra. Last month they got to play with professional musicians, and she sat right next to her other inspiration, trumpet teacher John Rachella.

“I thought we sounded pretty good. It was a little intimidating yeah, all the stage lights and all the seats kind of makes you nervous,” replied Morris.

She played with Symphoria and helped win a national championship. What a year it’s been for Lydia Morris, NewsChannel 9’s Extraordinary Talent of the Week.