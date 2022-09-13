(WSYR-TV) — This ‘Extraordinary Talent of the Week’ was expecting to start high school in Syracuse but instead, he’s in Boston.

NewsChannel 9’s Carrie Lazarus spoke with Nataniel Taylor, the 14-year-old dancer, to find out all his exciting news.

Nataniel spent five weeks in Boston at a ballet program working on his technique and meeting dancers from all over the world.

When the program ended, Nataniel got accepted to the Walnut Hill School for the Arts in Boston, which is a ballet pre-professional program. To his surprise, Nataniel was offered a full scholarship.

Nataniel just started the new school year in Boston but the scholarship won’t cover all of Nathaniel’s expenses, so the Extraordinary talent fund has offered to help him out.

If you’d like to help young talent click here to donate to the extraordinary talent fund.

