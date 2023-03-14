CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The storm will be over in time for opening night at C-NS high school where they’re presenting the musical Mean Girls.

In this week’s Extraordinary Talent, Carrie Lazarus introduces us to one of its stars, Ava Tyler.

It’s impossible to ignore Ava Tyler and it’s been that way from the time she first stepped on a stage.

Tyler’s mom says she’s “a hundred and one pounds of fun that’s my little honeybun.”

When asked about if Tyler realizes how unique her voice is, she says, “at first I didn’t think too much about it. But it was really cool to see how it could blossom from everything I was told and everything I learned.”

Tyler Credits her vocal coach at Cazenovia Counterpoint for showing her the right way to use her natural talent.

She also credits musicals for introducing her to friends who share her passion.

Along with her voice lessons Tyler’s working on her dancing and acting. She’ll need all three skills.

The dream for her after high school is Broadway.

“I have a lot of things I’ve been thinking about. At the moment it’s Broadway for me. I love jazz too, I would love to be in a jazz band that would be really cool to think the options are really open,” said Tyler.

Mean Girls opens Thursday night and runs though the weekend at C-NS High School in Cicero.