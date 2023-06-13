SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s Central New York’s own Grammy awards, the SAMMY’s just honored a singer songwriter from Cortland high school.

Carrie Lazarus says Cloey Tierno is quite an Extraordinary Talent.

Cloey Tierno got a guitar when she was 9 years old.

Cut to senior year in high school, her first album was nominated for a SAMMY award for best pop album.

“And then actually winning I kind of mentally blanked out in a good way, because obviously I’m proud of my music and everything but it’s nice to have the validation from other people, especially when I’m just starting my musical,” said Tierno.

“I fell in love with the rain song from YouTube,” said Tierno.

Tierno’s songs are soulful and personal. Like many young singer songwriters, she was inspired by Taylor Swift.

“She always writes about heartbreak and romance that’s sort of her signature,” said Tierno.

When asked what Tierno’s signature is, she said, “just like emotional relatability. And no matter the specific topic it’s about, I like it to be moving and some sort of message.”

Tierno’s going to spend the summer working on a couple of singles that she hopes will be part of her next album. She’s heading to LeMoyne College in the fall to major in creative writing.

Tierno said that music gives her a way to express her feelings like nothing else does.

“I think it’s just a really powerful outlet whether a way to get feelings out over a specific circumstance or just a way to express something I’m going through or learning in general. It’s a great great way to do that,” said Tierno.

Cloey Tierno our extraordinary talent of the week.