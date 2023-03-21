BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — She’s only in junior high, but her dance teachers say she has what it takes to be a professional ballerina.

In this week’s Extraordinary Talent of the week, this 15-year-old from Baldwinsville is now competing on a world stage.

“When I was like little I went to see the nutcracker with my mom and fell in love with it,” said Holcomb.

By the time she was 12, Holcomb was in the Nutcracker dancing the coveted role of Clara.

Holcomb also performed at the Youth America Grand Prix, the largest student ballet completion in the world.

“I feel like I’m a really hard critic of myself so I always feel like I could do better but I feel like I’m proud of myself for what I accomplished,” said Holcomb.

To prepare for the finals next month, Holcomb is training six days a week with professional dancers from the Syracuse City Ballet.

She will get two chances to show the judges what she can do, performing a classical and a contemporary piece.

“It’s always a little intimidating because there’s a whole audience and there’s judges so it’s more stressful than performing in a show but I think it’s important because as a dancer you need to learn how to work through streets and still figure out a way to focus,” said Holcomb.

The ballet completion finals are on April 4, in Tampa. Carrie Lazarus will let NewsChannel 9 viewers know how it goes for Holcomb.