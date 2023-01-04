SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Music tends to run in families and our Extraordinary Talent of the week is a great example of that.

His father and sister play the piano, and this 14-year-old from Fayetteville Manlius is quite the musician too!

He’s been playing for half his life… and Ethan Wong liked it from the start.

Ethan is now a high school freshman, working on his repertoire for an international piano competition next year. Classical music requires you to play the piece as it was written. However, Ethan looks for opportunities to make the music his own.

You can add maybe a facial expression and you can capture the emotion of the audience, so they know that this is a unique performance.

Ethan is also an athlete; he plays JV volleyball at Fayetteville Manlius.

He says sports are fun, but music gives him things that nothing else does.

“Music gives me confidence it gives me patience with what I do. It really creates an atmosphere where I can just be myself,” said Wong.

Carrie has a fund to help extraordinary talent afford instruments and lessons. You can donate now here.