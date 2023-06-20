FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — She’s only in middle school, but out extraordinary talent of the week plays two instruments at quite a high level.

Carrie Lazarus introduces us to Irena Li from Wellwood Middle school in Fayetteville.

Her older brother and sister played piano. When she was five years old, Irena Li wanted to be just like them, and she’s never looked back.

“It gave me confidence,” said Li.

Turns out Irena who’s 12 now, also got the gift of music.

The sixth grader just won first place in the junior division of the Central New York music teachers piano competition.

“I was really nervous,” said Li. “But once I started playing, I just forgot about everything and I didn’t care if I won and I just played.”

Irena also plays violin with the Symphoria youth orchestra. She plans to become a music teacher in the future so she can share her passion with the next generation of young musicians.

“I really like music and so I want other people to enjoy it just as much as I do,” said Li.

Irena Li, our extraordinary talent of the week.