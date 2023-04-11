CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — She’s been named one of Central New York’s best and brightest high school students.

In addition to being a great student, this West Genesee senior is also an Extraordinary Talent.

Logan Battaglia finished her high school musical career on a high note, playing the showgirl of all showgirls in “Nice Work If You Can Get It.”

She’s very over the top in everything she does and is super exaggerated. She’s also nothing like Cinderella’s step sisters, trying on different personalities is one of the things she likes most about acting.

“In high school especially people are stereotyped as a period so to be another character in a musical is really fun,” said Battaglia.

Battaglia also plays mallet percussion with instruments like the marimba and xylophone. She was selected this year for all-state and all-eastern.

Her mom went to this school and her parents wanted her to go there too.

“Luckily for her, I’m really involved in fine arts in dance in chorus, in band and the musical and

West Genesee is a really great place for that.”

Battaglia heads to Syracuse University this fall. Look for her on the football field as a member of the marching band.

Logan Battaglia our extraordinary talent of the week.