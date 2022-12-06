SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — When it comes to playing an instrument, practice does not make perfect, but it does make you a musician.

Our Extraordinary talent of the week tells Carrie Lazarus practice has also brought her joy.

Mia Sakanju a student at Fayetteville Manlius High School, comes from a musical family, so no one was surprised when she picked up the violin at three years old.

When Mia finally committed to practicing, her playing improved enough to join the Symphonia Young Artists Orchestra at 10 years old.

And that is the gift of music. Mia Sakanju, our Extraordinary Talent of the Week.

