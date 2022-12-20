SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We’re celebrating 10 years of the Extraordinary Program here at NewsChannel 9 with a special anniversary show airing tomorrow night, hosted by Carrie Lazarus.

This week’s extraordinary talent is an exciting update on a 14-year-old dancer from Syracuse, who’s on track for a career with the Boston Ballet.

The 14-year-old, Nataniel Taylor, was supposed to start high school in Syracuse.

Instead, he’s at a performing arts school in Boston, dancing in the ballet’s pre-professional program and has been there since September, 2022.

Right out of the gate, Nataniel Taylor was cast in the Nutcracker as the first African American to dance the role of Fritz in the history of the Boston Ballet.

Nathaniel’s twin sister and his Syracuse dance teacher were at the Boston opera house on opening night as well am an art critic from the Boston Globe.

The art critic wrote, “Nataniel Taylor more than held his own. His split jumps and pirouettes were exemplary.”

Nataniel is off to an incredible start in Boston, and NewsChannel 9 viewers helped make it possible.

He got a full scholarship to the school, but it didn’t cover everything he needed, so the extraordinary talent fund made up the difference.

Thanks for helping make this opportunity possible for Nataniel and so many other talented and deserving young artists who’ve benefitted from the extraordinary talent fund over this last decade.