LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You’ll do a double take when you meet these Extraordinary Talents of the week. Sisters from Baldwinsville who describe their dancing as upbeat and loud.

They call themselves the tag team Olivia and Gia Murray, 12-year-old twins who love to tap.

The sisters dance most days at Tawn Marie’s studio in Liverpool.

Olivia and Gia are on the U.S. Tap Team performing at major events like the Macy’s Thanksgiving parade, and at an NBA Game at Barclay’s Center.

Just last month they danced at Disney World.

