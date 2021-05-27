Fair Food Fest has full slate of Memorial Day weekend activities

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With the Fair Food Fest set to kick off Memorial Day weekend, the festival is gearing up with a slate full of promotional activities.

Friday, May 28, the FFC will have half-priced ride bands for sale. For only $10, patrons can purchase the bands at 4pm. To help with social distancing, only 600 bands will be for sale.

Also on Friday, classic car owners will be allowed to park their vehicles to generate excitement for the upcoming classic car show in July.

On Saturday, May 29th, attendees are encouraged to dress up as their favorite cosplay character. Cosplayers will receive $5 off an all-day unlimited ride band, discounted food and drink specials, and $2 off any Ashley Lynn Wine Slushie.

At 4pm on Saturday, a contest with a $100 cash prize will determine the best participant made costume.