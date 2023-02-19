SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Excitement is in the air! Fans from Syracuse University and Duke University are excited to watch their teams compete for the win. The game is happening at the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday night, with tip off happening at 6:00 pm.

Business was booming on Marshall Street before Saturday night’s game, with many fans wearing the color orange, ready to cheer on Syracuse University. The fans NewsChannel 9 spoke with, both former graduates from Syracuse University, traveled all the way to the JMA Wireless Dome this weekend from Boston, Massachusetts to watch the Orange take on Duke. Both SU fans tell NewsChannel 9 they’re confident Syracuse University will win.

“Its just been a great rivalry. We’re excited to be back and see the orange and the dome, its the JMA wireless dome so we’re excited to be back and see the players compete against a great rivalry. Historic for what the past 50 years so its good to be back and see the players compete. It’s always fun,” said Henry Gjesteby, SU fan and former SU graduate.

“We’re going to beat Duke, like that’s easy,” said another SU fan and former SU graduate.

Both SU fans said they haven’t been inside the JMA Wireless Dome since they graduated back in 2018 and they can’t wait to watch Saturday night’s game inside the dome.