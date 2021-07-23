FBI: First woman named Special Agent in Charge of Albany Field Office

Federal Bureau of Investigation names Janeen DiGuiseppi the first female Special Agent in Charge of the Albany Field Office. Photo courtesy of the FBI.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has named the first woman Special Agent in Charge (SAC) of the Albany Field Office. Janeen DiGuiseppi, formerly the deputy assistant director of the FBI’s Training Division, began her career at the FBI in 1999.

Before joining the FBI, DiGuiseppi was an officer in the U.S. Air Force. The University at Central Florida graduate has a master’s degree from Western New England College as well as a master’s degree from Florida International University.

DiGuiseppi has been assigned to various positions throughout the U.S. and abroad throughout her FBI career. She was promoted to assistant legal attaché in Baghdad in 2008 to supervise the FBI’s Major Crimes Task Force.

More recently, in 2019 DiGuiseppi was selected as section chief of the FBI Training Division’s Curriculum Management Section. She was promoted to deputy assistant director in 2020.