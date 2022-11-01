BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Seneca River Fire Department worked to put out a fire at the Tiki Bar at Cold Springs Harbor on Hayes Road in Baldwinsville on Tuesday, November 1.

Charles Eastman of the Seneca River Fire Department tells NewsChannel 9 that nobody was injured during the fire and it might’ve possibly started in the downstairs ice machine compressor.

The downstairs of the building suffered extensive damage and the fire spread to the upstairs, Eastman says.

This is a developing story, check back here for updates as NewsChannel 9 receives them.