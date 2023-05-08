ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A fire burned through and destroyed Donna’s Cafe in Rome on Monday afternoon, May 8.

The cafe located on 5942 Rome-Taberg Road was in flames for hours before multiple fire crews could put out the fire.

Multiple engines, including some from the Rome Fire Department, battled the massive fire for hours on Monday afternoon. By the time crews got the flames under control, the entire structure had been pretty much destroyed.

Courtesy of Sean Mills/The Daily Sentinel

According to The Rome Sentinel, no one was thought to have been inside at the time as the cafe is closed on Mondays.

The owners posted a message on their Facebook page stating, “Thank you to all of our loyal customers and family and friends! We will be back!”

As of tonight, the cause of the fire is still under investigation. Rome-Taberg Road was closed for two hours while crews battled the fire. It’s now back open.