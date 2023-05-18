SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse fire crews quickly extinguished a house fire in the City’s Westcott neighborhood that started while one person was inside.

The call for the fire went out just after 3:00 p.m. on Thursday in the 200 block of Bassett Street.

Syracuse Firefighters were alerted by the Onondaga County 911 Center who told them callers were reporting seeing heavy black smoke from several streets away.

When crews arrived, they found that the smoke was coming from the back of the house and found that fire was engulfing the back of the two-story home at 214 Bassett Street.

Firefighters from Station 10, on East Genesee Street, arrived on the scene moments later and a signal ‘99’ was transmitted where crews then began an aggressive fire attack.

A coordinated effort was made by all on the scene and the fire was brought under control in 30 minutes, and all occupants were accounted for.

According to the Syracuse Fire Department, the sole occupant who was at home when the fire started was able to exit the house safely before firefighters arrived.

The outside of the house on the first and second floor and the back of the house sustained significant fire damage.

Syracuse Fire Investigators were on the scene working to determine the origin and cause of the fire.

Three occupants were displaced by the fire and are being assisted by the American Red Cross. There were no reported injuries.

Syracuse Fire Department Ambulance, Syracuse Police, American Medical Response, National Grid, and the American Red Cross responded to the scene as well.