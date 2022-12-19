SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The inaugural cohort of ERIE 21 Lock 4 adult learners walked across the graduation stage Monday night at Le Moyne College after a year-long program in computer programing and cybersecurity courses.

One of the 11 graduates was Triana Reese who earned a certificate in cybersecurity fundamentals while raising her two teenage daughters.

“I am so doing this to be a great influence and inspiration for my girls so that they can do the same thing and see me working hard and want to do good themselves and go places,” Triana Resse, ERIE 21 Lock 4 graduate

Reese has been interested in computers her whole life. She was working on learning coding during the pandemic when she was approached about the ERIE 21 program through Le Moyne College. The program’s mission is to diversify the technology industry and reduce poverty in Syracuse.

“It allows people to be able to step out of where they’re from and have hope for the future and gain the skills and knowledge that we need to hopefully take our life into better places,” Triana Resse, ERIE 21 Lock 4 graduate

Taylor Hodge, Assistant Director for ERIE 21 said these college courses will allow the graduates to step into entry-level roles in either computer programming or cyber security, helping to meet a growing demand for tech jobs in the local community.

Reese’s next goal is to find a well-paying job to carry her and her daughters through a happy life.

ERIE 21 also provides programs for students at the middle school, high school, and college levels. To learn more about the program and how to apply click here.