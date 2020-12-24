First high-speed electric vehicle charging hub put in Adirondack Park

FILE – This Oct. 17, 2018 photo shows a Chevrolet Volt hybrid car charging at a ChargePoint charging station at a parking garage in Los Angeles. The country, and the world, will need thousands more for drivers to accept vehicles that are powered by batteries alone. But automakers and charging companies are struggling to raise the numbers now because they’re investing before demand arrives. With more than 40 fully electric vehicles on the market in the U.S. or coming within the next three years, however, auto and charging company executives say the demand is on the way.(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

SCHROON LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State today unveiled the first non-Tesla fast charger for electric vehicles (EV) in the Adirondack Park – providing a key link to the North Country and better accessibility to the park region for drivers (including those traveling to and from Montreal). The four 175 kilowatt Direct Current Fast Chargers (DCFC) in Schroon Lake are the fifth location completed as part of a statewide EVolve NY charging network. The network is being installed along key travel corridors and in urban areas to make it convenient for travelers to drive EVs.

The New York Power Authority (NYPA) initiative makes charging quick and convenient and helps accelerate the state’s statewide clean energy goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from transportation.

“A fast charging station is a perfect fit for the Adirondack Park with its extensive protected wilderness and reputation for healthy, clean, low-impact activities that preserve the environment,” said NYPA President and CEO Gil C. Quiniones. “This location will make it easier and more convenient for residents and visitors to own EVs and be a welcome stop for people visiting the area and traveling to and from Montreal. NYPA’s EVolve NY network is taking shape as it helps reduce gas emissions and supports Governor Cuomo’s climate leadership goals.”

Schroon Lake’s four chargers, installed in the parking lot of a Sunoco station on U.S. 9 in Essex County, are the first fast chargers offering non-proprietary charging in the Adirondack Park, meaning they can power any fully electric vehicle with fast charge capability, regardless of make or model. The only other fast charger in the region is a Lake Placid Supercharger site that can only be used by Teslas.

The charger site provides basic amenities such as coffee, snacks and restrooms as well as a wide variety of camping equipment, novelties and Adirondack-themed gifts serving both the local community and those visiting the region. The location is also significant as the Olympic region looks ahead to the World University Games in 2023 as sustainability and zero emission vehicles will be a key component of the event.

The new installation complements the Governor’s “Make Ready” program, which will use funding from investor-owned utilities to add even more EV charging stations that will be built in key locations to support expanded EV use. The goal is to have more than 50,000 chargers by 2025.

The fast chargers at Schroon Lake will be on the EV Connect network and payment can be made via the EV Connect phone app or with a credit card. Information about EVolve NY fast chargers can be found on PlugShare or by downloading the Chargeway app.