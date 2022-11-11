SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Many inventors have big ideas for award-winning products, but they aren’t always a hit.

It takes time, sometimes a good partner, and even thousands of prototypes until they get that perfect product.

There are even inventions that are a big hit, but they aren’t what the creator intended to make, believe it or not.

For instance, Play-Doh, the moldable clay that kids love to roll out and make into objects, was actually supposed to be a wallpaper cleaner!

ClickUp created a list from experts of other products that found success in something that wasn’t their original thought.

Below are five popular products that have developed well beyond the inventors’ original ideas.

Pacemaker

When inventor Wilson Greatbatch was trying to make a machine that could record the sound of a human heart, he accidentally installed a resistor that was the wrong size. Back in 1956, he ended up creating a machine that started to give out its own pulse.

While the initial pulse was irregular, Greatbatch worked too soon create something that had a regular pulse and could be used on very little battery power.

The pacemaker was then tested on a dog and by 1961, about 100 patients were using the new product.

Experts say that as many as three million Americans use an implantable pacemaker today!

Post-it

The story of how the sticky note came to be was when a chemist at Minnesota-based 3M Spencer Silver was trying to create a new adhesive.

In 1968, Silver wanted to create a stronger, tougher adhesive than what his company had already created with the idea of microspheres. The tiny sticky spheres could latch onto a surface but were easily removable.

At the start, Silver couldn’t find a use for them, but in 1974 his colleague Art Fry has a moment of realization!

Fry was playing around with a hymnbook during church and realized that bookmarks would be more useful if they stuck to the page, that way they couldn’t fall out of the book.

Thereafter, the 3M team developed the prototype for the Post-it and soon realized they also were handy for passing notes around the office.

The first Post-it was released in 1980 and still is a huge success.

Bubble Wrap

Looking to create a textured wallpaper to appeal to the Beat generation, inventors Alfred Fielding and Marc Chavannes thought that would be the original use for bubble wrap.

In 1957, they put two plastic shower curtains through a heat-sealing machine and as a result, they stuck together with air bubbles trapped inside.

Fielding and Chavannes filled patents for the process as they weren’t sure what their innovation would be best used for. After brainstorming more than 400 potential uses, they finally chose one that stuck, packaging material.

The company Fielding and Chavannes founded, Sealed Air, is now a Fortune 500 company that surpassed $5.5 billion in sales in 2021.

Listerine

The original formula for Listerine? That was supposed to be developed as a surgical antiseptic!

After Dr. Joseph Lawrence developed his creation in 1879, he named it after Dr. Joseph Lister, who was the first surgeon to operate in a sterilized chamber and the father of antiseptic medicine.

The ownership of Listerine was then transferred to Lambert Pharmaceutical Co., which discovered it also killed germs in the mouth and marketed it to dentists in 1895.

In the 1920s, the company’s sales took off like a rocket after they started selling Listerine as a cure for “halitosis,” previously known as bad breath.

YouTube

Co-founders Steve Chen, Chad Hurley, and Jawed Karim originally created the 2.5 billion active user platform as a dating site where people could upload videos of themselves talking about their dream partner.

Just less than a week after the launch, not a single person uploaded a video and the co-founders even offered women $20 to upload videos to the site!

After finding out their plan wasn’t going to work, the co-founders decided to open up YouTube for any video and it quickly was loved. Google acquired YouTube for $1.65 billion and in the second quarter of 2022, YouTube reported earnings of $7.34 billion.

Information credited to Stacker