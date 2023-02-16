SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Needing a push to buy some tickets for Saturday’s Syracuse men’s Basketball game? Well, here you go.
For the next 48 hours, tickets will be $20 off!
On top of this, Syracuse men’s and women’s basketball season tickets for 2023-24 are now on sale online, by phone at 888-DOMETIX (888-366-3849), or in person at the JMA Wireless Dome Box Office.
Men’s Basketball Season Ticket Notes:
- There will not be an increase in the price of season tickets for 2023-24
- Season tickets start at $250, and are available at all price levels, including a limited number of floor seats
- The $250 season ticket will include more seat options than in previous years
- Syracuse University benefits-eligible faculty and staff can obtain a 20% discount on up to two season tickets in select areas
- Flexible payment plans are available
- Current Syracuse men’s basketball season ticket holders can renew using their MyCuse account
Women’s Basketball Season Ticket Notes:
- There will not be an increase in the price of season tickets for 2023-24
- Season tickets start at $99, and are available at all price levels, including a limited number of floor seats
- Syracuse University benefits-eligible faculty and staff can obtain a 20% discount on up to two season tickets in select areas
- Flexible payment plans are available
According to Syracuse University.