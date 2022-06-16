You’ve heard the phrase many times, “Turn Around Don’t Drown” from the meteorologists via the media and possibly even in the classroom. It’s one thing to see or hear the phrase, and another to put it into practice. Yes, Turn Around Don’t Drown, or TADD for short, is a National Weather Service campaign that is used by all meteorologists around the world to educate people about the hazards of driving a vehicle or walking through flood waters.

Each year, more deaths occur due to flooding than any other weather related hazard. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that over half of all flood-related drownings occur when a vehicle is driven into flood waters. The deaths occur as the automobile is swept downstream and the passengers are unable to get out and drown.

Just six inches of fast-moving water can knock an adult off their feet. Twelve inches or a foot of moving water can carry away most small vehicles, and twenty-four inches or two feet of rushing water can carry away most large vehicles including school buses. It is never safe to drive or walk into flood waters.

It is impossible to tell the exact depth of water covering a roadway or the condition/integrity of the road below the water. This is especially true at night when your vision is limited. It is never safe to drive or walk through flood waters. Any time you come to a flooded road, walkway, or path, follow this simple rule: Turn Around Don’t Drown.