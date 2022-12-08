SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Doctors’ offices have been especially busy with patients in recent weeks.

For Dr. Michael Mincolla, a family physician at CNY Family Care, he’s seeing, “A lot of flu.”

“We’re still seeing some covid don’t get me wrong. We’re seeing much more flu and RSV and of the two, I’m seeing right now more flu,” said Dr. Mincolla.

It’s not only in Central New York. Flu cases have skyrocketed all across New York, according to the latest data from the CDC from the week of November 26.

“We’ve seen a 76% increase in positive flu cases in this single week with over 27,000 cases. In 2019, the last year we had a usual seasonal flu season in a single week, we just hit 17,000 cases.” Dr. Mary Bassett, New York State Health Commissioner

The state is already seeing the impacts.

“We’ve had 22 lab confirmed influenza outbreaks in long term and acute care facilities,” said Governor Kathy Hochul. “And we actually had one flu associated pediatric death in the state that occured at the end of November and others are being investigated.”

At St. Joseph’s Health, they are seeing an increase in flu cases, but not to the same extent as other hospitals have reported across the country.

“We saw a tipping point right around Thanksgiving,” said Yuri Pashchuk, the Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer at St. Joseph’s Health. “Our numbers almost doubled. Now we’re seeing in the double digits anywhere from teens to like 18 cases.”

Everyone is encouraged to get vaccinated.

“Getting your flu shot may not prevent you from getting the flu. But it does help prevent the spread and often times it reduces your illness time,” explained Pashchuk.

Children starting at six months old can get their flu vaccine. The CDC has a flu vaccine locater – you just put in your zip code and it will find the closest place offering them.

Flu Symptoms:

Fever or feeling feverish/chills

Cough

Sore throat

Runny or stuffy nose

Muscle or body aches

Headaches

Fatigue (tiredness)

We did reach out to Upstate University Hospital about their flu cases, but we haven’t heard back yet.