Former Olympic hurdler arraigned on assault, battery of minors

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington announced on Tuesday that the Berkshire Superior Court arraigned Olympian and track coach Conrad Mainwaring on 12 counts of indecent assault and battery.

Troopers from the Berkshire State Police Detective Unit transferred Mainwaring from California late last week for his court appearance.

The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office said the 69-year-old former Olympian appeared in court for nine counts of indecent assault and battery on a child over the age of 14 and three counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under the age of 14. The Berkshire State Police Detective Unit began the multi-year, multi-jurisdictional investigation when they received information from ESPN reporting the alleged incidents in great detail.

Not guilty pleas were entered on his behalf. State police say Judge John Agostini set bail at $200,000 with conditions that Mainwaring have no contact with children under the age of 16, surrender his passport, confirm whereabouts with probation, and confirm that he is willing to return to Massachusetts to defend his case.

Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers arrested Mainwaring with a warrant stating he was a fugitive from justice, and that Mainwaring had permitted his transfer to Massachusetts – the state handling the case.

He allegedly committed these acts while employed as a counselor at Camp Greylock in Becket, Mass. in the 1970s. The Massachusetts State Police investigation consisted of extensive follow up on various leads and interviews across numerous states and college campuses across the country.

“I thank the State Police investigators who continue to work tirelessly on this case. We believe that there are many other victims and we ask them to contact local law enforcement or the Berkshire State Police Detective Unit as we continue to seek justice. We take allegations of adults who abuse their position of trust by preying on youth very seriously and will continue to focus our prosecutorial resources on holding perpetrators of these crimes accountable.” District Attorney Andrea Harrington

The Massachusetts State Police and Berkshire State Police investigators believe there are other victims and witnesses across the country who have yet to come forward. Investigators have created a phone line within the Berkshire Detective Unit for victims and witnesses in this case to report any information.

Victims and witnesses are encouraged to contact investigators on this dedicated telephone line at (413) 449-5863.