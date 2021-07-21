Former Watertown law firm secretary charged for stealing over $27K

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Watertown Police confirmed the arrest of a former law firm secretary following a larceny investigation.

Nicole A. Bennet, 26, of Great Bend was arrested and charged on July 20 by Watertown City Police. According to Detective Lieutenent Joseph R. Donoghue, Sr., Bennet was found to have stolen over $27,000 from a law firm where she was previously employed.

This was determined in an investigation stemming from a complaint filed by Schwerzmann & Wise, P.C. representatives in March of 2021. The complaint reported financial irregularities in their records and the larceny of over $27,000.

Subsequently, Bennet was charged with the following:

Grand Larceny Third Degree, a class D felony;

Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument Second Degree, a class D felony; and

Falsifying Business Records in the First Degree, a class E felony.

City Police confirmed that Bennet was processed at the station on July 20 and brought to Watertown City Court. She was arraigned and released on her own recognizance.