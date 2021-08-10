Fort Drum conducting full-scale exercise to assess emergency readiness

Paul Steven Ghiringhelli Sign welcomes motorists entering Fort Drum at the Iraqi Freedom Gate. To avoid rush-hour delays this summer at this gate, installation officials urge commuters to use the Mount Belvedere Gate, accessible from Watertown by Route 283 or from Interstate 81 by Route 342, or the 45th Infantry Division Gate, roughly two miles south of U.S. Route 11 traveling on Route 26 South.

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — In the next few days, Fort Drum will be testing its emergency readiness.

This was announced by Fort Drum Public Affairs on Tuesday, stating that directorates, organizations and units across the installations will be involved in a full-scale exercise August 11 and August 12. These exercises will aim to assess the installation’s emergency response and recovery capabilities.

According to the Public Affairs Office, community members may see an increased number of emergency, fire and police vehicles from Fort Drum. North Country agencies will also be out in the community as they respond to simulated incidents during the exercise.

Fort Drum Emergency Manager Rich Hughes said that this annual readiness exercise will be based on a downed aircraft scenario.

“We are fortunate to have such a mutually-supporting environment here in the North Country, where Fort Drum and our surrounding communities work together to ensure our shared emergency preparedness,” Hughes said in a press release. “This scenario allows us to assess specific response capabilities, as well as ensure we can take care of the Soldiers, family members, civilians and the entire installation community in the aftermath of a disaster.”

Hughes also confirmed that there will be no disruptions to installation operations and services during this scenario.