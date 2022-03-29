FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — March 29 recognizes National Vietnam War Veterans Day across the United States.

Locally, the 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum will join the National Day to honor local veterans in the North Country.

According to Fort Drum officials, on March 29 any local Vietnam-era veteran can visit the Fort Drum Main Exchange to receive their United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration Vietnam Veteran Lapel Pin.

This is open to all veterans who served on active duty between November 1, 1955, and May 15, 1975, regardless of location.

Pinning will be conducted at the entrance to the Main Exchange from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 29.