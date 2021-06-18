Fort Drum to pause many operations in observance of Juneteenth

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — In observance of the newest federal holiday, Fort Drum and the 10th Mountain Division will pause many operations on Friday.

Commanding General of the 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum Major General Brian Mennes announced on June 17 that the installation would observe Juneteenth.

This was following President Joe Biden signing the Juneteenth National Independence Day, making June 19, “Juneteenth,” a national holiday.

To honor the day, many offices across the installation will be closed. Fort Drum Medical Activity will honor previously scheduled appointments and those who wish to reschedule can do so online or by calling the office. Additionally, the Wheeler Sack Gate closed at 10:30 p.m. on Thursday and will remain closed for the weekend.

However, all CYS facilities, the Welcome Desk, Reassignments and Final Out office in Clark Hall and the Commissary and all AAFES facilities will remain open.

MG Mennes released the following statement to the Fort Drum: