LAFAYETTE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s feeling more like fall than spring, and Beak & Skiff in LaFayette is hoping to stave off a freeze that could threaten its apple crop.

Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards is no stranger to cold and frosty nights during the spring season.

“34, 33 degrees something like a light frost at 32 is no big deal. It happens all the time. Most people don’t even know it,” said Peter Fleckenstein, General Manager at Beak & Skiff.

But on Wednesday night, temperatures are expected to be much colder.

“We’re a little bit concerned that our wind machines and our heaters can actually keep up and affect the apples to keep them warm,” said Fleckenstein.

From frost equipment to heaters and big fans, it doesn’t matter what mother nature throws their way. The orchard is always prepared. But if temperatures drop below 32 degrees, there will be blemishes that will show up later, making them unsuitable to be sold.

“The kill temperature is below 28 for a number of hours, and so at 28 degrees for two or three hours we expect about 10 percent of the apples to get killed off which is not a big deal,” said Fleckenstein.

But if temps fall down to 26 degrees, then Beak & Skiff is looking at a real loss.

“I think tonight we’re not terribly worried about that but it’s always a possibility,” said Fleckenstein.

The good news is, this would only affect a small portion of the overall orchard, and Beak & Skiff isn’t worried about the “Pick your own season” or anything to that extent right now.