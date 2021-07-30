Full-time SUNY student, National Guard member also a full-time warrior

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WWTI) — A New York National Guard member has placed second in the Army National Guard’s national Best Warrior Competition in Camp Navajo, Arizona.

Corporal Dakotah Miller is a full-time student at SUNY Cortland, and infantryman assigned to the 2nd Battalion in Utica. CPL. Miller competed at battalion, brigade, state, and regional levels before going into the national competition.

“This one included a 15-mile road march in the Arizona heat, as well Army Warrior Tasks, combat lanes, shooting events and physical fitness tests,” New York State Command Sgt. Maj. David Piwowarski said in a press release.

Among the tests Miller had to go through, one of them he didn’t find out until the day of the event. They called this a “mystery event.” The event consisted of a patrol lane where each soldier go to practice being a squad leader.

The week-long competition also included opportunities to learn by allowing for hands-on practice using explosives and less commonly seen weapons.

“The training experience I brought back was more than I’ve seen in any competition so far,” CPL. Miller said.

“Even when you’re burnt out, just move on to the next 10-meter target.”

Miller will be recognized later in the year with an award presentation in New York later this year along with Staff Sgt. Stephen Mulholland who trained and competed alongside Miller.