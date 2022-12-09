FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Back again for another year, the city of Fulton’s Christmas Holiday Edition Dasher Dollars returns!

With it being so popular the previous holiday and summer season, Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels has announced its comeback.

If you are looking to purchase Dasher Dollars, stop by the Community Room, City Hall, on December 14, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. or until sold out.

Be sure to get there early because there is a limited supply, said the mayor.

“You can visit a local restaurant, get automotive services, invest in wellness, go bowling, catch a cab, buy jewelry, purchase antiques, repair your shoes, buy a nutrition drink, purchase a bicycle, and so much more! It’s an awesome opportunity to double your spending dollars while supporting local business,” Mayor Michaels continued.

How do Dasher Dollars work?

If you pay $25, you will receive five ten dollars certificates that you can use just like cash at the businesses that are participating in the event.

However, there is a limit of two $25 offers per person.

Participating businesses:

481 Liquor and Wines

Andy’s Antiques & Collectibles

Axe Chuckers

B&T Sport Shop

Bronze Images Sun Tanning Studio

Canalview Travel Service

Chester’s Last Stand

Chubby’s Sports Bar & Grill

Classic Cuts Barber Shop

Cortini Shoe Store

Crowning Glory Hair Fashions

DeVine Designs by Gail

Flippin Unique Antiques

Fort Frisbee

Fulton Animal Hospital

Fulton Family YMCA

Get Schooled Aquatics

Hardcore Fit and Precise Nutrition

Ignite Nutrition

J&T’s Flippin’ Chicken

Kathy’s Cakes & The Big Dipper Ice Cream

Lakeview Lanes

Legacy Bicycles

Mimi’s Drive-in

Mission: midlife Wellness Studio

Muskies

Next Level Nutrition

Red Baron Pizza

Robin’s Nest Quilt Shop

For more information, contact Farley or Nate Emmons at the CDA, (315) 593-7166.