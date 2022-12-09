FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Back again for another year, the city of Fulton’s Christmas Holiday Edition Dasher Dollars returns!
With it being so popular the previous holiday and summer season, Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels has announced its comeback.
If you are looking to purchase Dasher Dollars, stop by the Community Room, City Hall, on December 14, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. or until sold out.
Be sure to get there early because there is a limited supply, said the mayor.
“You can visit a local restaurant, get automotive services, invest in wellness, go bowling, catch a cab, buy jewelry, purchase antiques, repair your shoes, buy a nutrition drink, purchase a bicycle, and so much more! It’s an awesome opportunity to double your spending dollars while supporting local business,” Mayor Michaels continued.
How do Dasher Dollars work?
If you pay $25, you will receive five ten dollars certificates that you can use just like cash at the businesses that are participating in the event.
However, there is a limit of two $25 offers per person.
Participating businesses:
- 481 Liquor and Wines
- Andy’s Antiques & Collectibles
- Axe Chuckers
- B&T Sport Shop
- Bronze Images Sun Tanning Studio
- Canalview Travel Service
- Chester’s Last Stand
- Chubby’s Sports Bar & Grill
- Classic Cuts Barber Shop
- Cortini Shoe Store
- Crowning Glory Hair Fashions
- DeVine Designs by Gail
- Flippin Unique Antiques
- Fort Frisbee
- Fulton Animal Hospital
- Fulton Family YMCA
- Get Schooled Aquatics
- Hardcore Fit and Precise Nutrition
- Ignite Nutrition
- J&T’s Flippin’ Chicken
- Kathy’s Cakes & The Big Dipper Ice Cream
- Lakeview Lanes
- Legacy Bicycles
- Mimi’s Drive-in
- Mission: midlife Wellness Studio
- Muskies
- Next Level Nutrition
- Red Baron Pizza
- Robin’s Nest Quilt Shop
For more information, contact Farley or Nate Emmons at the CDA, (315) 593-7166.