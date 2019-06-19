Future of 81

I-81 Resources:

View the full New York State Department of Transportation DEIS report here.

Click here for full renderings of the proposed community grid.

If you want to weigh in on the report, you can write comments to:

Mark Frechette, PE, Project Director New York State Department of Transportation, Region 3 333 East Washington Street Syracuse, NY 13202

You can email comments to I81Opportunities@dot.ny.gov.