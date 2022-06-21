(WSYR-TV) — The City of Syracuse has a project director for the Interstate 81 City Project. Mayor Ben Walsh announced Tuesday that Joe Driscoll has been appointed.

Driscoll is a three-term Common Council member and will serve as the city intermediary with the state’s Department of Transportation in regard to the viaduct replacement.

Courtesy: the City of Syracuse

“Joe Driscoll knows how to get things done. He’s been a constructive voice regarding the Community Grid who helped make sure the facts about the alternatives reached more people. He is deeply knowledgeable about the 81 project and is respected across the city for his integrity. Joe is a true public servant who understands city government and our neighborhoods,” said Mayor Walsh. “By listening, building consensus, and working tirelessly, he has helped Syracuse make progress on critical community issues. His leadership role in passing the historic lead ordinance demonstrates his resolve to protect the health of children and families in Syracuse. We need his approach now on the 81 project.”

Elected to the 5th District in 2018, Driscoll will leave his current role for this new position. He will also be responsible for “neighborhood partners and NYSDOT and its contractors.”

“This job is a calling for me. I feel like all of my experiences have led to this moment. I believe passionately in the potential of the Community Grid to positively transform Syracuse, to advance equity and make people’s lives better,” said Driscoll. “This will likely be the most transformative project to happen in Syracuse during our lifetimes, and I plan to continue on with my work as an advocate, keeping the needs and health of city residents foremost, and working to make positive changes that will improve the quality of life for all the people in our community, hopefully for generations to come. Serving as the 5th District Councilor has been one of the greatest honors of my life, and I want to express my deep gratitude to the people of Syracuse for electing me to represent them.”