City of Syracuse to hold meeting to discuss impact of I-81 project on jobs

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Syracuse, including Mayor Ben Walsh, will hold a virtual “big table” meeting on Thursday about how the Interstate-81 project would impact local jobs for those living in the city.
The meeting will include a panel of representatives from all levels of government, along with business and community leaders, to talk about local hiring, spending, and other topics.
The meeting will take place from 4 to 6:30 p.m. and you need to register online.
