SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A milestone step of the process to replace I-81 through Downtown Syracuse will happen Thursday and Friday, Senator Charles Schumer confirms to NewsChannel 9.

Thursday, the final environmental impact statement (FEIS) will be released and officially published Friday.

The FEIS makes changes to two prior versions of the draft environmental impact statement (DEIS).

The tens-of-thousands of pages lay out the I-81 replacement design options, how they were studied, and which option is preferred by transportation engineers.

Earlier, the State Department of Transportation had said the “community grid” is still the preferred alternative. It calls for about 1.4 miles of the elevated highway to be demolished in Downtown Syracuse, replaced with a bolstered grid of city streets.

Highway traffic will be rerouted to I-481 at points north and south of the City of Syracuse, which will be renamed I-81.